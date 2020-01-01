About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Shark Shock Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable 80/20 Indica dominant strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that's easier on the lungs than smoking flower. The Shark Shock strain is the 80/20 Indica dominant cross of the infamous White Widow and Skunk #1. Originating from Mr. Nice Seeds, this well crafted, unique strain both washes the mind in euphoria while numbing the body in tingling bliss. The high is heavy on the Indica effects. Expect rushes of euphoria that blast you out of any stress or negative mood to follow every dab. The onset of the high supports a more alert focus yet, as the physical effects begin to settle in, so does a more spaced out headspace. Shark Shock buds produce a sour fruity taste and earthy skunk aroma with notes of citrus and spice. THC and CBD levels range widely from phenotype to phenotype, with some batches producing a more 1 to 1 CBD:THC ratio while others lean more THC heavy. With a typically higher than average CBD content, the physical effects of this strain are very beneficial to those dealing with pain, tension, stress, and inflammation.