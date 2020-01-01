About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Hippie Crippler Sauce concentrates are a delectable 50/50 Hybrid strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that's easier on the lungs than smoking flower. The Hippie Crippler, also known as Hippy Crippler, is an uplifting hybrid strain with sativa leaning effects. A cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite, Hippie Crippler quickly delivers an energetic, euphoric, spacey, mood boost, that’s surprisingly uplifting and motivating. The motivated yet trippy, creative high of the Hippie Crippler makes it a good choice for enhancing daytime outings or a night of dancing. Sought after mostly for its potent, soaring, longer lasting high, the unique aroma and flavor profile of Hippy Crippler also make it a favorite to many. A pungent mixture of aged cheese, spicy pine, and earthy scents delight the senses when Hippie Crippler is ignited. The flavor of dank cheese, earthy kush and spice are delivered in a thick yet smooth smoke. Hippie Crippler is chosen for treating symptoms of chronic pains, depression, and muscle spasms. It also has soothing effects on anxiety, nausea, and migraines.