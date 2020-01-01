 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Loyal The Hippie Crippler Sauce (H) 67.88%
Hybrid

Loyal The Hippie Crippler Sauce (H) 67.88%

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Loyal The Hippie Crippler Sauce (H) 67.88%

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Hippie Crippler Sauce concentrates are a delectable 50/50 Hybrid strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that's easier on the lungs than smoking flower. The Hippie Crippler, also known as Hippy Crippler, is an uplifting hybrid strain with sativa leaning effects. A cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite, Hippie Crippler quickly delivers an energetic, euphoric, spacey, mood boost, that’s surprisingly uplifting and motivating. The motivated yet trippy, creative high of the Hippie Crippler makes it a good choice for enhancing daytime outings or a night of dancing. Sought after mostly for its potent, soaring, longer lasting high, the unique aroma and flavor profile of Hippy Crippler also make it a favorite to many. A pungent mixture of aged cheese, spicy pine, and earthy scents delight the senses when Hippie Crippler is ignited. The flavor of dank cheese, earthy kush and spice are delivered in a thick yet smooth smoke. Hippie Crippler is chosen for treating symptoms of chronic pains, depression, and muscle spasms. It also has soothing effects on anxiety, nausea, and migraines.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.

About this strain

Hippie Crippler

Hippie Crippler
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Ocimene

Don’t worry, Hippie Crippler isn’t some strange affliction you may get from hanging around with flower children, it’s an uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid. Patients love this cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite for its sweet smell and taste. Take this Hippie home and you’ll be glad you did. While this strain is popular for daytime, it may leave some patients bleary-eyed and a little spacey depending on tolerance and dosage.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review