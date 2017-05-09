ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

3.6 53 reviews

Blue Satellite

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

Blue Satellite

Blue Satellite, the sativa offspring of Blueberry Sativa and Shishkaberry, is a strongly psychoactive strain with long-lasting effects. The dense, conic buds carry a sour scent redolent of ammonia and induce powerful cerebral effects including euphoria, creativity, and stress relief. Its typically high THC content makes Blue Satellite a preferred daytime strain for appetite loss, nausea, glaucoma, and pain.

Effects

40 people reported 335 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 52%
Talkative 50%
Energetic 45%
Stress 57%
Anxiety 42%
Depression 37%
Pain 30%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 27%
Dizzy 17%
Paranoid 17%
Headache 12%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

53

Avatar for ChefD
Member since 2011
Starts quickly but levels to a nice overall body high without a lot of the head high. No extra energy, but does not keep me glued to the couch.
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for nutcase911
Member since 2010
The Blue Satellite #1 is the result of a rare, Blueberry Sativa mother, pollinated by a choice second generation Skb male. This a flexible plant that trains well. The smell is astringent, like cleaning fluid. Very kind! The yield of the mother is below average, but with the Skb influence you can exp...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for totalnv13
Member since 2011
this is a great strain. just picked up and even though it taste very strange it hits you very hard after the first few hits. Expect to get incredibly stoned after smoking this. Very dense nugs
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryUplifted
Avatar for Jzt
Member since 2011
stress relieving and excellent for relaxing. music is unusually enjoyable. Euphoric and uplifting -very connected and warm feelings towards others. cons: dry mouth, lazy
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for juelz06
Member since 2014
I use this strain for my anxiety and to relief from stress. The cerebral effect is definately long lasting but doesn't hurt or make you couch potato. Daytime strain is the ideal way to smoke Blue Satellite. I smoke it after a long period of studying or to relax during the weekend. I really like the...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Shishkaberry
parent
Strain
Blue Satellite
Strain child
Hippie Crippler
child

Products with Blue Satellite

