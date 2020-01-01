 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sturdy Stalk Potassium Silicate Supplement

About this product

USE STURDY STALK POTASSIUM SILICATE SUPPLEMENT TO: + Encourage maximum plant growth and flower production in hydroponic plants + Fortify the cell walls of your plant stalks and stems so they support big buds + Fortify your plants so they stay hardy Sturdy Stalk’s key ingredient—silica—fortifies your plants and enriches the internal structures needed to support top-heavy plants laden with flowers and fruits. Because it strengthens cells, silica helps plants withstand environmental and other stressors, so that they spend more of their energy creating blooms and buds. This results in a productive, vigorous garden with heightened resistance to pests, insects and pathogenic airborne and waterborne diseases. The other main ingredient in Sturdy Stalk, potassium, helps your plants get the most benefit from photosynthesis, no matter with what light or where your plants are cultivated. Equally important in outdoor and soilless gardens, potassium is essential for strong vegetative growth and yields. Use Sturdy Stalk as a supplement to a base nutrient series for guaranteed professional results.

The idea of Emerald Harvest was the fruit of thousands of conversations with growers like you. You told us how devoted you are to your plants. We witnessed firsthand your knowledge and expertise. We learned you have needs that nutrient companies are not addressing. What you want is an easy-to-use, high-quality nutrient brand offered at a reasonable price. That’s exactly what you get with Emerald Harvest. Our easy-pour smart bottles minimize spillage, safeguarding you from product loss. Our base nutrients pack maximum punch per liter. Our simple yet powerful range of one-and-done supplements meets the nutritional needs of the most demanding crop strains. Spend less time mixing nutrients and spilling away profits and more time enjoying your garden and expanding your business. Help your plants reach their maximum genetic potential without undue complexity or expense. Buy Emerald Harvest for simple, easy success.