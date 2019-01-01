 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Empower® 4PLAY 5mL

Empower® 4PLAY 5mL

by Empower BodyCare

Empower your sexuality with Empower® 4PLAY. A light and pHresh™ infused, sensory enlivening, topical pleasure oil designed to entice and arouse. Not only a sensual enhancement for adults of all persuasions, but also a fantastic cramp reliever. Empower® 4PLAY is not a lube and should not be used with latex condoms, like with any oil based product. Scent profile: Light and Clean. Available in one size: 5 ml

About this brand

At Empower, our mission is to provide high quality, effective, plant-based alternatives to pharmaceuticals. Empower BodyCare is a woman-owned company offering sustainably sourced, highly effective topical products for those suffering from pain, inflammation and skin conditions. With both a hemp (CBD-only) line and cannabis-infused (1:1 THCA:CBD) line of body care products, Empower has won multiple awards and received both local and national acclaim. Empower products are: Vegan | Non-Toxic | Non-GMO | Non-Intoxicating | Paraben Free | Sustainably Sourced Ingredients | No Synthetic Scents.