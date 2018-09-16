 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. 1:1 Empower® Topical Relief Lotion (Black Label) 50mL

1:1 Empower® Topical Relief Lotion (Black Label) 50mL

by Empower BodyCare

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Empower BodyCare Topicals Lotions 1:1 Empower® Topical Relief Lotion (Black Label) 50mL
Empower BodyCare Topicals Lotions 1:1 Empower® Topical Relief Lotion (Black Label) 50mL

About this product

Empower® Topical Relief Lotion is a soothing, moisturizing blend of organic aloe, sunflower oil, shea butter and jojoba oil with a fresh, uplifting lemon verbena scent. The synergistic combination of essential oils in Empower® Topical Relief Lotion is known to aid in healing skin conditions, to reduce nerve sensitivity to pain, and to assist with skin regeneration. Infused with concentrated cannabis grown with organic practices, fans have reported it has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. 1:1 THCA/CBD Ratio Scent Profile: Lemon Verbena Available in one size: 50ml.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

ZimmRow

I was a non believer of stuff like this. I was having horrible low back and hip pain where it would bring me to tears and at times to my knees. So I couldn’t get in to any Drs for a week. So I decided to try this that many of my friends use. I went into MindRite that my nephew told me about. So I explained what was going on. I put some lotion on my fingers to smell it. Then I said well not going to waste it. So when I got home put more on. It was amazing by the time I had to go Ref Volleyball I could walk and didn’t have the really sharp pains. It has gotten better each day. I am a believer and will shout from the highest mountain.

About this brand

Empower BodyCare Logo
At Empower, our mission is to provide high quality, effective, plant-based alternatives to pharmaceuticals. Empower BodyCare is a woman-owned company offering sustainably sourced, highly effective topical products for those suffering from pain, inflammation and skin conditions. With both a hemp (CBD-only) line and cannabis-infused (1:1 THCA:CBD) line of body care products, Empower has won multiple awards and received both local and national acclaim. Empower products are: Vegan | Non-Toxic | Non-GMO | Non-Intoxicating | Paraben Free | Sustainably Sourced Ingredients | No Synthetic Scents.