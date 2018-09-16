ZimmRow on September 16th, 2018

I was a non believer of stuff like this. I was having horrible low back and hip pain where it would bring me to tears and at times to my knees. So I couldn’t get in to any Drs for a week. So I decided to try this that many of my friends use. I went into MindRite that my nephew told me about. So I explained what was going on. I put some lotion on my fingers to smell it. Then I said well not going to waste it. So when I got home put more on. It was amazing by the time I had to go Ref Volleyball I could walk and didn’t have the really sharp pains. It has gotten better each day. I am a believer and will shout from the highest mountain.