Logo for the brand Empower BodyCare

Empower BodyCare

1:1 Empower® Topical Relief Lotion (Black Label) 50mL

Product rating:

About this product

Empower® Topical Relief Lotion is a soothing, moisturizing blend of organic aloe, sunflower oil, shea butter and jojoba oil with a fresh, uplifting lemon verbena scent. The synergistic combination of essential oils in Empower® Topical Relief Lotion is known to aid in healing skin conditions, to reduce nerve sensitivity to pain, and to assist with skin regeneration. Infused with concentrated cannabis grown with organic practices, fans have reported it has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.

1:1 THCA/CBD Ratio

Scent Profile: Lemon Verbena

Available in one size: 50ml.
