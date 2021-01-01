About this product

Empower® Topical Relief Lotion is a soothing, moisturizing blend of organic aloe, sunflower oil, shea butter and jojoba oil with a fresh, uplifting lemon verbena scent. The synergistic combination of essential oils in Empower® Topical Relief Lotion is known to aid in healing skin conditions, to reduce nerve sensitivity to pain, and to assist with skin regeneration. Infused with concentrated cannabis grown with organic practices, fans have reported it has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.



1:1 THCA/CBD Ratio



Scent Profile: Lemon Verbena



Available in one size: 50ml.