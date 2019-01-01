Empower® Topical Relief Lotion (Lemon Verbena) (CBD-Only) (White Label) 50mL
by Empower BodyCareWrite a review
About this product
An 86% organic, soothing, moisturizing blend of aloe, sunflower oil, shea butter and jojoba oil infused with hemp-derived CBD. The synergistic combination of essential oils in Empower® Topical Relief Lotion is known to aid in healing skin conditions, to reduce nerve sensitivity to pain, and to assist with skin regeneration. Customers report Empower® Topical Relief Lotion has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and love its fresh, uplifting lemon verbena scent. Scent profile: Lemon Verbena Available in one size: 50 ml
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.