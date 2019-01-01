 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Empower® Topical Relief Lotion (Lemon Verbena) (CBD-Only) (White Label) 50mL

Empower® Topical Relief Lotion (Lemon Verbena) (CBD-Only) (White Label) 50mL

by Empower BodyCare

About this product

An 86% organic, soothing, moisturizing blend of aloe, sunflower oil, shea butter and jojoba oil infused with hemp-derived CBD. The synergistic combination of essential oils in Empower® Topical Relief Lotion is known to aid in healing skin conditions, to reduce nerve sensitivity to pain, and to assist with skin regeneration. Customers report Empower® Topical Relief Lotion has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and love its fresh, uplifting lemon verbena scent. Scent profile: Lemon Verbena Available in one size: 50 ml

About this brand

At Empower, our mission is to provide high quality, effective, plant-based alternatives to pharmaceuticals. Empower BodyCare is a woman-owned company offering sustainably sourced, highly effective topical products for those suffering from pain, inflammation and skin conditions. With both a hemp (CBD-only) line and cannabis-infused (1:1 THCA:CBD) line of body care products, Empower has won multiple awards and received both local and national acclaim. Empower products are: Vegan | Non-Toxic | Non-GMO | Non-Intoxicating | Paraben Free | Sustainably Sourced Ingredients | No Synthetic Scents.