FULLY BIODEGRADABLE Endoca CBD Chewing Gum is environmentally friendly and 100% biodegradable. Once disposed of, its all-natural components will break down and dissolve, leaving behind nothing but dust. CONVENIENT & DISCREET Our chewing gums are discreet. No more hemp-smelling breath or burning throat, just a fresh minty aroma. Pop a pack of CBD gum into your bag or pocket, and you’re ready to go. No need to swallow capsules or worry about leaking bottles in your bag. CLEANER TEETH & FEWER DENTIST'S BILLS Sugar-free gum sweetened with xylitol has been shown to reduce cavities and plaque. So apart from getting all the benefits of CBD, our hemp gum can also give you cleaner teeth and fewer dentist bills. BIOAVAILABILITY Endoca CBD Chewing gum releases CBD quickly into your bloodstream. The bioavailability of CBD is enhanced through oral absorption, so CBD gum promotes an efficient delivery mechanism of CBD into the body through the mucous membranes in your mouth and throat.
