Indica

Enjoyable "Extreme Cream" Indoor Pre-Roll (1 Gram)

by Enjoyable

About this product

Extreme Cream’s effects are uplifting for some, offering mood elevation that may abate anxiety and spur conversation. Others may experience tranquilizing effects alongside euphoria, appetite stimulation, and couch lock.

About this brand

For the joy of cannabis. Enjoyable provides specialized treats that taste as amazing as they look. Each member of the Enjoyable team believes in the natural healing powers of medical cannabis. It is their passion to supply delicious treats that increase the quality of life. Enjoyable takes pride in their handcrafted confections, their creations conceal their power with phenomenal flavor. The process that Enjoyable's bakers have been infusing cannabis into treats since 2010. All products are produced in small batches to ensure absolute quality control. Each contains solvent-free, high-quality cannabis oil and guaranteed even and precise dosage. Finally, the products are lab tested then sent to cannabis dispensaries throughout California. Products Enjoyable offers premium cannabis-infused edibles, but are best known for their yummy, Blackout Brownies — each bag offers 100 mg of THC. Enjoyable set the bar for pot brownies, with culinary feats like the Blackout, Peanut Butter, and Space Brownie. Each is precisely dosed and remarkably delicious.

About this strain

Extreme Cream

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Extreme Cream by Exotic Genetix is the pungent cross between Extreme OG and Cookies & Cream. This strain develops deep purple colas dusted with trichomes and emits a strong, earthy aroma that is somehow creamy on the nose and buttery on the palate. Extreme Cream’s effects are uplifting for some, offering mood elevation that may abate anxiety and spur conversation. Others may experience tranquilizing effects alongside euphoria, appetite stimulation, and couch lock.   

