on August 18th, 2019
I broke my leg and ankle and have had serious swelling. The product has helped with this and the pain. No smell and it lasts a long time. Worth the cost and good product.
CBD plus all the beneficial naturally occurring Cannabinoids makes our Full spectrum hemp extract truly everything you need. Our favorite product the Hemp Pain Cream. We know you will not just fall in love but feel its love for your body as it Cools and Soothes minor muscles aches, strains and pains with Natural comfort. And then comes the even better stuff like the phenomenal benefits of the full-spectrum hemp extract in and on your body, along with botanicals Tea Tree, Boswellia, Red Tea, Nettle, Ginger, White Willow Bark and Essential Oils. This will be your plus one. Everywhere. 200mg full-spectrum hemp (CBD) extract Non-psychoactive Pain and inflammation targeted Absorbed through the skin for localized relief of pain, soreness, and inflammation Cooling sensation Made with nature No sulfates, phthalates, phylates, petroleum or parabens, Cruelty-free, sustainably harvested cooling 1.7oz customers typically use minor aches and pains, Cramps, Inflammation, A good night sleep. Directions: Massage a small amount into area of discomfort and gently massage until Gelée disappears. Use only as directed. For day and night comfort. Consult a physician for children under 18 years of age, or if discomfort continues.
on August 18th, 2019
on August 18th, 2019
Very nice texture and scent compared to other similar products I have used. I have suffered from sciatica pain from 2 severely herniated discs in my low back. I got injections, did several months of physiotherapy with no success. Although this product isn’t doing miracles, it reliefs the pain I have before going to bed. It definitely improved my sleep!
on August 18th, 2019
I used the product for the pain, inflammation on my knee which is bone on bone. It also helped decrease the pain in my back. Since I’ve been using it regularly, I can go without using it for a day or two. I would like for the price to be less or for them to have a larger size jar.