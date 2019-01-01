 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Hemp CBD Vape Cartridge

Hemp CBD Vape Cartridge

by Enliven Essentials

Write a review
Enliven Essentials Vaping Vape Pens Hemp CBD Vape Cartridge

$21.99MSRP

About this product

CBD plus all the beneficial naturally occurring Cannabinoids makes our Full spectrum hemp extract truly everything you need. Vaping is the fastest way to introduce hemp extract to your system, so you can feel its effects within minutes. It is easy to bring along anywhere and everywhere. Hemp Extract Vape Cartridge 100mg Full-Spectrum hemp (CBD) extract All naturals ingredients No nicotine No PG fits most e-pens no burnt feeling Quality Tested Customers typically use this for: Pain, Anxiety, Overall wellness. Ingredients: Hemp extract, VG. Each person correct dosage is different. Everyone should start with one dose and and test to see what works for them.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Enliven Essentials Logo
We are a New York family owned business. Hemp CBD oil has benefited many members of our family before we opened our company. However, their was a problem in the market, QUALITY. Most products out there, were lacking in quality or were just plain too expensive. That is when we realized the opportunity. We can help so many people like ourselves not just with the product but with quality at the right price. Just because CBD is so in demand does not mean it should be a fortune! So we created Enliven Essentials. Hemp CBD infused products with premium quality at affordable prices.