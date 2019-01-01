 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by ENVY

About this product

About the Product: Terps, terps and more terps! We bow to the almighty terpenes in ENVY shatter. Why? To give you the richest flavor and most potent effects possible. We use state-of-the-art equipment to maintain purity and minimize unwanted plant lipids. Each envelope comes with a .5 gram of golden shatter. About the Strain: Golden Strawberries: (Strawberry Banana x Kosher Kush) This Crockett Farms hybrid is genetically on the indica side. It is appreciated for it’s sweet, fruity aroma and uplifting effects. It is a hybrid that will give you clear-minded relaxation.

About this brand

ENVY Logo
