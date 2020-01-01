Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Escape Artists Shatter Infused Joints are the perfect combination of quality and value. The material we use to craft these gives the end customer a smooth smoking joint, with good flavor, and all at a favorable price! POTENT AND FLAVORFUL BRANDED WOOD TIP TO PREVENT RESIN BUILD UP AT THE MOUTHPIECE EACH JOINT INFUSED WITH .75G FLOWER & .25G SHATTER - Net Wt. 1G
Be the first to review this product.