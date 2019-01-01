 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Joy Crumble

by EsseCann, LLC

$49.00MSRP

Blueberry Joy is a great way to get your CBD quickly and effectively. No vape juice required. Use with a pen or your favorite dabbing system, the intense blueberry flavor of our cannabinoid rich Crumble will forever change your vape experience. All of our crumble are full spectrum and delivers 750 mg CBD and a 6% CBG cannabinoid profile.

EsseCann started in 2017 to address the needs of customers seeking to improve their quality of life by augmenting their daily health regimen with cannabinoids. Driven by carefully researched medical data, the EsseCann product line is designed to deliver on the promise of CBD for multiple uses. We offer an affordable and comprehensive line of lab tested products including topical creams, CBD tincture (CBD oil), Crumble (vape) products and isolate. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.