Boost CBD Pre-Roll

by Eve Farms

Eve Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Boost CBD Pre-Roll

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Boost is crafted to lift your mood up, so get those creative juices going or get physical. This strain is reminiscent of sativa. It has an immediate hint of earthy fruit followed with a subtle sweetness. Our Boost pre-roll is designed to leave you feeling uplifted, active and alert. A great day time smoke. We handcraft our CBD pre-rolls with exclusive, award-winning CBD cultivars you won’t find anywhere else, so our customers get to enjoy a unique smoking experience. We use 100% whole flower. No trim, no shake. Includes 16% CBD, plus CBC for effective inflammatory relief and CBG to help regulate mood. Hemp derived and less than 0.3% d-9 THC, so can be delivered nationwide. Each pre-roll pack contains two 0.5gram pre-rolls.

About this brand

evefarms.com At Eve Farms, we're dedicated to discovering and delivering the future of natural health and well-being. Our products provide high-quality, pure and reliable hemp derived CBD for daily self-care, helping people manage stress, anxiety, inflammation and sleeplessness. We offer a variety of CBD oils and CBD-rolls crafted with award-winning unique cultivars, delivered to your door.