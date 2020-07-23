Boost is crafted to lift your mood up, so get those creative juices going or get physical. This strain is reminiscent of sativa. It has an immediate hint of earthy fruit followed with a subtle sweetness. Our Boost pre-roll is designed to leave you feeling uplifted, active and alert. A great day time smoke.



We handcraft our CBD pre-rolls with exclusive, award-winning CBD cultivars you won’t find anywhere else, so our customers get to enjoy a unique smoking experience. We use 100% whole flower. No trim, no shake.



Includes 16% CBD, plus CBC for effective inflammatory relief and CBG to help regulate mood. Hemp derived and less than 0.3% d-9 THC, so can be delivered nationwide. Each pre-roll pack contains two 0.5gram pre-rolls.