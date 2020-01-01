 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
100mg CBD Isolate Tablets | No Capsules Pure cannabidiol, no capsule or filler 25mg and 100mg options, 30 tablets per bottle Made in the USA Designed with maximum absorption in mind these tablets are made from CBD isolate pressed into tablet form. By not using a capsule we have eliminated the time it takes your body to break down the capsule and reach the CBD. Once digested these tablets go to work right away, providing quick relief for the harshest of symptoms. Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Table Servings Per Bottle: 30 Tablets Pure Hemp Extract Isolate: 25mg/100mg Ingredients Pure Hemp Extracted Isolate (CBD) Other Ingredients: Microcrystalline, Cellulose, Magnesium, Stearate, Silica, Dioxide, Dicalcium Phosphate

Every Day Optimal CBD is one of the US top CBD suppliers. We pride ourselves in making pure CBD products that contain zero THC. Our CBD products are non-GMO and sourced from high-quality and organically grown industrial hemp. All our products are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants and are backed by independent 3rd party testing to confirm accuracy and consistency. We offer a wide range of CBD products which include our pure CBD oil tinctures (from 300mg to 4000mg), CBD oil capsules, CBD gummies and chewing gum, CBD vape oils and our exclusive specialty lines for people suffering with fibromyalgia, sleep issues or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.