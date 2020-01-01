100mg Pure CBD Tablets, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Tablets from Every Day Optimal
by Every Day OptimalWrite a review
$159.99MSRP
About this product
100mg CBD Isolate Tablets | No Capsules Pure cannabidiol, no capsule or filler 25mg and 100mg options, 30 tablets per bottle Made in the USA Designed with maximum absorption in mind these tablets are made from CBD isolate pressed into tablet form. By not using a capsule we have eliminated the time it takes your body to break down the capsule and reach the CBD. Once digested these tablets go to work right away, providing quick relief for the harshest of symptoms. Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Table Servings Per Bottle: 30 Tablets Pure Hemp Extract Isolate: 25mg/100mg Ingredients Pure Hemp Extracted Isolate (CBD) Other Ingredients: Microcrystalline, Cellulose, Magnesium, Stearate, Silica, Dioxide, Dicalcium Phosphate
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.