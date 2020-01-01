 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 125mg Pure CBD Oil Tincture, Beef Flavor Cannabidiol Oil For Pets from Every Day Optimal

125mg Pure CBD Oil Tincture, Beef Flavor Cannabidiol Oil For Pets from Every Day Optimal

by Every Day Optimal

Write a review
Every Day Optimal Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 125mg Pure CBD Oil Tincture, Beef Flavor Cannabidiol Oil For Pets from Every Day Optimal

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

125mg CBD Oil Tincture For Cats and Dogs Beef Flavoring Add To Food or Water Or Give Directly Certified Pure CBD Made In USA At last, your furry friends can enjoy all the benefits of hemp-derived CBD oil with our brand new CBD oil for pets. Join pet owners all over the globe in discovering CBD oil’s all-natural, safe, and effective relief for pets suffering from pain, illness, anxiety, and other health issues. Our CBD is: All-natural Safe Non-psychoactive Vegan THC-free Sourced from high-quality, non-GMO hemp Free of pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals Made without artificial flavors, colors, or other additives How to Use CBD Oil for Pets Using our CBD Oil for pets is easy. Using the convenient dropper included in every bottle, add drops to your dog or cat’s food once per day according to their size. They’ll love the natural beef flavor! Dosage: Small Pets (cats, small dogs): 1-3 drops Medium Pets (dogs): 3-5 drops Large Pets (dogs): Up to ½ dropper full Our CBD oil for pets comes in a 60 ml bottle which contains approximately 60 doses (depending on the size of your pet). Each ½ dropper provides 2.13mg of CBD. We recommend starting with 1 dose per day. Note: This product is intended for cats and dogs only. Always consult with your veterinarian before giving a supplement like CBD to your pet All mammals have an endocannabinoid system, which is why CBD oil is just as effective for pets as it is for their owners. Learn more about how CBD oil can help your pets.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Every Day Optimal Logo
Every Day Optimal CBD is one of the US top CBD suppliers. We pride ourselves in making pure CBD products that contain zero THC. Our CBD products are non-GMO and sourced from high-quality and organically grown industrial hemp. All our products are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants and are backed by independent 3rd party testing to confirm accuracy and consistency. We offer a wide range of CBD products which include our pure CBD oil tinctures (from 300mg to 4000mg), CBD oil capsules, CBD gummies and chewing gum, CBD vape oils and our exclusive specialty lines for people suffering with fibromyalgia, sleep issues or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.