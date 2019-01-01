1000mg Pure CBD Tincture, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Oil from Every Day Optimal
$99.99MSRP
About this product
1000mg THC Free CBD Tincture Pure Cannabidiol (CBD): Extracted from only the highest-quality industrial hemp using CO2 extraction, resulting the cleanest and purest product possible. Non-GMO 3rd Party Lab Tested Made In The USA Cannabidiol offers a long list of health benefits thanks to its interactions with our body's endocannabinoid system including: Reducing anxiety and stress Reducing Inflammation Helps muscle pain Soothes joint pain Fights insomnia much more! SUPPLEMENT FACTS: Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper Servings Per Container, 60 Organic Hemp Oil: 1g Pure CBD: 16.6mg per serving Every Day Optimal CBD oil tinctures are a great option to relief everything from anxiety to chronic pain. By dropping the oil under your tongue, your body absorbs the CBD quickly and efficiently resulting in fast acting and strong effects. All of our CBD oil tinctures are made from legal industrial hemp and contain absolutely zero THC making them accessible in every state without a prescription. Our hemp cbd products are free and clear of heavy metals, pesticides and contaminants of any kind.
