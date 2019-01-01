 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 1000mg Pure CBD Tincture, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Oil from Every Day Optimal

1000mg Pure CBD Tincture, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Oil from Every Day Optimal

by Every Day Optimal

Write a review
Every Day Optimal Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 1000mg Pure CBD Tincture, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Oil from Every Day Optimal

$99.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

1000mg THC Free CBD Tincture Pure Cannabidiol (CBD): Extracted from only the highest-quality industrial hemp using CO2 extraction, resulting the cleanest and purest product possible. Non-GMO 3rd Party Lab Tested Made In The USA Cannabidiol offers a long list of health benefits thanks to its interactions with our body's endocannabinoid system including: Reducing anxiety and stress Reducing Inflammation Helps muscle pain Soothes joint pain Fights insomnia much more! SUPPLEMENT FACTS: Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper Servings Per Container, 60 Organic Hemp Oil: 1g Pure CBD: 16.6mg per serving Every Day Optimal CBD oil tinctures are a great option to relief everything from anxiety to chronic pain. By dropping the oil under your tongue, your body absorbs the CBD quickly and efficiently resulting in fast acting and strong effects. All of our CBD oil tinctures are made from legal industrial hemp and contain absolutely zero THC making them accessible in every state without a prescription. Our hemp cbd products are free and clear of heavy metals, pesticides and contaminants of any kind.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Every Day Optimal Logo
Every Day Optimal CBD is one of the US top CBD suppliers. We pride ourselves in making pure CBD products that contain zero THC. Our CBD products are non-GMO and sourced from high-quality and organically grown industrial hemp. All our products are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants and are backed by independent 3rd party testing to confirm accuracy and consistency. We offer a wide range of CBD products which include our pure CBD oil tinctures (from 300mg to 4000mg), CBD oil capsules, CBD gummies and chewing gum, CBD vape oils and our exclusive specialty lines for people suffering with fibromyalgia, sleep issues or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.