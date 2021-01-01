Blueberry Pie Tincture - 2000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Evexia 30 ml Tincture contains 2000mg of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD oil extract that preserves every cannabinoid present in the plant including CBD, CBDA, CBDV, CBG, and other cannabinoids. Try one to two droppers per day in your coffee, smoothie, yogurt, or under your tongue. 2000mg Full Spectrum CBD in 1oz (30ml) Bottle 1mg Dropper included All natural, vegan, non-GMO Small batch. Handcrafted in the USA. 50 State Legal Non-Psychoactive (No High)
Evexia CBD
Blueberry Pie
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Blueberry Pie is the indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. Each strain in this potent cross has its own claim to fame, but when combined their unique attributes coalesce to form a strain greater than the sum of its parts. The blueberry flavor and mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to the stilted cerebral buzz, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort.
