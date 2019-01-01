 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Evolab CBx Sciences Daily Body Oil

Evolab CBx Sciences Daily Body Oil

by Evolab

Write a review
Evolab Topicals Lubricants & Oils Evolab CBx Sciences Daily Body Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The trouble with most body oils is they make you smell like body oil. Or even worse, like baby oil. And you are nobody’s baby. That’s why CBx Sciences kept our Daily Body Oil fragrance free. It doesn’t have any additives so it’s as simple as it is effective. There’s nothing but pure CBD oil, calming terpenes and plant oil to repair, refresh and rehydrate your skin. Used every day, it practically radiates vitality. And that’s news worth passing on. For more information, please visit www.cbxsciences.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Evolab Logo
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.