Bonkers

by Exotic Genetix

Mother: Lemon Tree Father: Cookies & Cream F2 Family: 50/50 Hybrid

Bonkers was created by crossing a Lemon Tree mother and a Cookies and Cream F2 father. The result is a fruity strain with a creamy lemon flavor profile that erupts from beautiful lime green buds. The experience makes for a smooth buzz that is toned down in intensity. If you’re a fan of lemon-packed strains, give this lemon cream dessert a try.

About this brand

cannabis cup winning genetics...