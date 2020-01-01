About this product
Mother: Lemon Tree Father: Cookies & Cream F2 Family: 50/50 Hybrid
About this strain
Bonkers
Bonkers was created by crossing a Lemon Tree mother and a Cookies and Cream F2 father. The result is a fruity strain with a creamy lemon flavor profile that erupts from beautiful lime green buds. The experience makes for a smooth buzz that is toned down in intensity. If you’re a fan of lemon-packed strains, give this lemon cream dessert a try.