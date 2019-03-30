ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 72 reviews

Lemon Tree

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 72 reviews

Lemon Tree
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

Effects

52 people reported 284 effects
Relaxed 46%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 32%
Creative 28%
Stress 23%
Depression 21%
Anxiety 19%
Pain 13%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 15%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 1%
Dry eyes 1%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

72

Avatar for Itsry
Member since 2019
Not a fan of lemon buds however this strain has made me change my mind. Although it makes me super hungry the overall high is super relaxing.
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for -ROSINGOD-
Member since 2015
I bought this strain today and smoked a joint of it already. It was very smooth, very tasty, and I personally recieved a nice uplifting energy from it. I would reccomend to at least give it a try, you won't be disappointed!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for RabbitGirl
Member since 2019
I use medical cannabis as I have many chronic conditions that cause pain, mild-severe depending on inflammation and the day. I picked up this strain at my local dispensary as an add-on to my "regular" strains because of a promotion. I'm VERY happy that I did! Most of the time I really need an indica...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Rosiemay7
Member since 2019
Strong. Potent medicine. I, myself am a very heavy smoke and this got me where I needed to be! Doesn't take much. Energetic, mix of both cerebral and body high effects. Definitely grab if you can.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Gdbear872
Member since 2015
This strain is the BEEs KNEEs. Very clear headed and tingly all over. I have been using this at work for the past 2 weeks and its great. Great for depression and anxiety. ZERO paranoia
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Find Lemon Tree nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lemon Tree nearby.

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Lemon Tree
First strain child
Bonkers
child
Second strain child
Melonade
child

