Choco Nugs look like real cannabis buds but are made completely of chocolate & are packed with all of the medicinal benefits of CBD! These delicious crunchy nuggets contain approximately 15mg of pure CBD per piece and are completely THC free. What does each flavor taste like? "OG" tastes like premium milk chocolate. "Cap 'N Munch" tastes like sweet berries, though many testers have mentioned the taste is so similar to the cereal, "Cap 'N Crunch."
