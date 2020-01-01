 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Quantum Gandalf

by Experience Organics

Experience Organics Cannabis Flower Quantum Gandalf
Experience Organics Cannabis Flower Quantum Gandalf

About this product

eXo Original An exclusive hybrid bred by eXo. We took Quantum Kush and our customer favorite Gandalf to create a strong aroma of fuel and sweetness. This powerful mix of Sweet Irish Kush x Timewreck and eXo White x GDP x King Kong creates a skunk and berry taste that lingers on the palate. Terpenes: • Caryophyllene • Limonene

About this brand

Experience Organics Logo
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.