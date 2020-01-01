Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
eXo Original An exclusive hybrid bred by eXo. We took Quantum Kush and our customer favorite Gandalf to create a strong aroma of fuel and sweetness. This powerful mix of Sweet Irish Kush x Timewreck and eXo White x GDP x King Kong creates a skunk and berry taste that lingers on the palate. Terpenes: • Caryophyllene • Limonene
Be the first to review this product.