Quantum Gandalf – Hybrid
eXo Original
An exclusive hybrid bred by eXo. We took Quantum Kush and our customer favorite Gandalf to create a strong aroma of fuel and sweetness. This powerful mix of Sweet Irish Kush x Timewreck and eXo White x GDP x King Kong creates a skunk and berry taste that lingers on the palate.
Terpenes:
• Caryophyllene
• Limonene
Lineage:
Quantum Kush x eXo Gandalf
Breeder:
Experience Organics
*Available in 1g, 2g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g flower jars, 2pk, 5pk, 15pk flower pre-rolls, and 1pk, 2pk, 5pk infused pre-rolls*
Experience Organics
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using all-natural nutrients and ingredients. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water and hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.