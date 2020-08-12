 Loading…

Afgooey Babooey Cured Resin Full Spectrum Extract PULP 1g

by Extractioneering

Afgoo, Baba Booey, Eric, Hank the D, Ham Hands Bill, and teh Kielbasa Queen. Myrcene featuring Beta and Alpha Pinene. Fa Fa Pho High. Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.

Bought from Cloud 9 in Medford... Great price and so tasty!

I just got some from Top Crop. This was sooo good. Very Strong and tasty.

A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.