Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Afgoo, Baba Booey, Eric, Hank the D, Ham Hands Bill, and teh Kielbasa Queen. Myrcene featuring Beta and Alpha Pinene. Fa Fa Pho High. Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.
on August 12th, 2020
Bought from Cloud 9 in Medford... Great price and so tasty!
on August 12th, 2020
I just got some from Top Crop. This was sooo good. Very Strong and tasty.