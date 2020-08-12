About this product

Afgoo, Baba Booey, Eric, Hank the D, Ham Hands Bill, and teh Kielbasa Queen. Myrcene featuring Beta and Alpha Pinene. Fa Fa Pho High. Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.