 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Exxus Twistr Cartridge Vaporizer

Exxus Twistr Cartridge Vaporizer

by Exxus Vape

Write a review
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Twistr Cartridge Vaporizer
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Twistr Cartridge Vaporizer
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Twistr Cartridge Vaporizer
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Twistr Cartridge Vaporizer
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Twistr Cartridge Vaporizer

$14.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Experience a one of a kind performance with the Exxus Twistr by Exxus Vape. New to the market, this uniquely designed device is the ultimate discreet, portable vape pen delivering delicious flavors and grand clouds. Incorporating extensive features and easy to use functions, the Exxus Twistr is a definite stand out that will give you the best possible experience. The Exxus Twistr is a 510 threaded device, making it compatible with a variety of oil cartridges. Simply screw the cartridge of your choice to the battery, allowing the two to connect for an unforgettable experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Exxus Vape Logo
Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax. The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.