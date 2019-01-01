About this product
Origin: Bred on a Colorado-based cannabis farm by the Stanley brothers Major Terpenes: 39.7% Myrcene 12.2% Alpha-Pinene 11.1% Beta-Caryophyllene 8.2% Alpha-Bisabolol 5.0% Beta-Pinene 3.4% Limonene 3.2% Humulene 1.5% Phytol 1.0% Caryophyllene-Oxide 0.9% Nerolidol 13.8% Other terpenes Scent: Musty and piney with some light floral notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 293$ 250ml for 1175$
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.