Charlotte’s Web - Pure Terpene Profile

$293.00MSRP

About this product

Origin: Bred on a Colorado-based cannabis farm by the Stanley brothers Major Terpenes: 39.7% Myrcene 12.2% Alpha-Pinene 11.1% Beta-Caryophyllene 8.2% Alpha-Bisabolol 5.0% Beta-Pinene 3.4% Limonene 3.2% Humulene 1.5% Phytol 1.0% Caryophyllene-Oxide 0.9% Nerolidol 13.8% Other terpenes Scent: Musty and piney with some light floral notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 293$ 250ml for 1175$

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.