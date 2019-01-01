About this product
What’s your Golden Ratio? The Fairwinds Ratio series provides users with the ability to hone in on their personal preferences, taking cannabis experience, tolerance, and desired effect all into account. The 1:1 Ratio Vapor Cartridge is the multi-tool of cannabis oil, providing support for a broad spectrum of needs. With an even blend of both CBD and THC, users can experience their favorite qualities of both primary cannabinoids for the ultimate entourage effect. Larger servings of THC give this cartridge the ability to produce a mild euphoric glow for a pleasant and soothing experience. Ingredients: Cannabis Concentrate, Cannabis Terpenes Cannabinoids: [500mg per pen] [Average Potency] 36% THC 36% CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.