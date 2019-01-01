About this product
What’s your Golden Ratio? The Fairwinds Ratio series provides users with the ability to hone in on their personal preferences, taking cannabis experience, tolerance, and desired effect all into account. The 5:1 ratio is a mellow yet effective blend of CBD and THC, containing sufficient amounts of both primary cannabinoids for a diverse array of support. Smaller servings of THC are counterbalanced by the dominating CBD potency, providing a functional yet relaxing experience for those sensitive to THC. Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Cannabis Oil, Cannabis Terpenes Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle] Per Bottle: 165mg CBD / 35mg THC Per Dropper: 11mg CBD / 2.4mg THC / 0.3mg (CBC, CBG, CBN)
