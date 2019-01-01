About this product
The Deep Sleep Cartridge is one of three powerful products that make up the Fairwinds Essential Series. The unique blend of powerful essential oils, cannabis terpenes and a 1:2 ratio of CBD to THC provides a synergy like no other. Leveraging off of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies alongside DOH-standard cannabis oil, this cartridge displays modern cannabis science at its finest. Relying on a blend of clinically-proven essential oils, the Deep Sleep Cartridge is quick to take effect and doesn't produce lingering grogginess the next morning. This naturally-soothing formula is potent yet subtle, relaxing the mind without any overwhelming psychoactive experience. Ingredients: Cannabis Concentrate, Cannabis Terpene Blend, Essential Oil Blend Cannabinoids: [Average Potency] 50% THC 27% CBD
