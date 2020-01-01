 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Feel Fit™ 500mg CBD Tincture

Feel Fit™ 500mg CBD Tincture

by Feel Brands™

Write a review
Feel Brands™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Feel Fit™ 500mg CBD Tincture
Feel Brands™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Feel Fit™ 500mg CBD Tincture

$64.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This Feel Brands™ Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Tincture contains 500mg of cannabidiol (CBD) oil in a 30ml (1 ounce) glass bottle with 1ml dropper. This product is our mid-level concentration in our CBD tincture line, delivering 16.67mg of CBD per dropper. Our Feel Fit™ line of CBD products are formulated for everyday use as a vital part of your supplement & vitamin program. We developed Feel Fit™ to “fit” perfectly into your active regimen to ease pain caused by inflammation, reduce anxiety, and promote a general feeling of well-being that allows to you to stay active at your peak performance, both personally & professionally. All Feel Brands™ tinctures are 100% USA-grown from organic, non-GMO hemp plants. Our 0% THC formulations are broad-spectrum with zero psychoactive effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Feel Brands™ Logo
At Feel Brands we partner with industry-leading formulation scientists, growers, and extractors to research, develop, and produce cannabidiol (CBD) products for adults with active lifestyles. We have developed, and will continue to develop, products that meet a stringent requirement to be the best CBD solutions that you can find anywhere. Our products are produced from organic, fully-legal US-grown hemp, are extracted using the cleanest & safest CO2 methods available, are GMO & THC FREE. All Feel Brands™ CBD products come with the assurance that you’re getting what you pay for. That’s priority Numero Uno.