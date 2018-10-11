 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure AK

by Female Seeds

Genetic lineage: AK x Skunk Special Indoor: 7-8 weeks Outdoor: NO Height: Indoor: 60-90 cm Yield: Indoor: 500-600 g/m² Taste/smell: Earthy, spicy taste and smell infused with blackberry and raspberry Effect: pulsating head high with a Indica, bodystone effect The pure AK is a Sativa/Indica hybrid. Because of the Skunk origins of the AK, Ferry, our master breeder, used a specially selected Skunk Special father to create the Pure AK. Our Pure AK was introduced mid 2010 and has been a huge success ever since. It is one of the fastest finishing strains currently available. From start to finish in just 9 weeks with flowering only taking 7-8 weeks! She even germinates notoriously fast. Usually all will show first signs of life in just 48 to 72 hours. Pure AK produces very uniform plants with very little variation. It has a medium green color. Chunky buds that have a strong earthy, spicy smell with a pleasant note of fruit. Pure AK produces wart-like, rock-hard nugs. Because of that bud structure she is not suitable for outdoor as she will have mold issues. If you are willing to veg for 4 weeks you will create monsters. The Pure AK responds well to fimming to create multiple buds and is also well suited for SCROGGING. Amazingly high resin production. Pure AK has a strong, powerful odor; earthy, spicy infused with blackberry and raspberry. A very delectable and complex smell. The high comes on strong and fast. Initially an active head high that transforms into a Indica, body stone effect.

1 customer review

5.01

Boxgrower

The flowers carry a strong earthy, musk of wood and spice, with tones of raspberry and blackberry in the background. The base earthy musk is old-skool and takes me back to the days of the mid 1990's. Before everything thing went "Citrus / Cheese" for a while.. The smoke is lovely, a nice happy active uplifting start, yet mellow and relaxed enough to smoke in the evenings without being locked to the couch. The really nice thing about this strain for me is that it is easy to sleep on, with no dope-over. For a strain with a laid back yet active high, restful deep sleep comes real easy. Real old-skool high but smoke too much and your head will float away, from Female Seeds, a quick one to fill a gap and now becoming one for my favorites. Only downside is that it is mad for the munchies!

About this brand

Female Seeds Logo
Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."