Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Genetic lineage: AK x Skunk Special Indoor: 7-8 weeks Outdoor: NO Height: Indoor: 60-90 cm Yield: Indoor: 500-600 g/m² Taste/smell: Earthy, spicy taste and smell infused with blackberry and raspberry Effect: pulsating head high with a Indica, bodystone effect The pure AK is a Sativa/Indica hybrid. Because of the Skunk origins of the AK, Ferry, our master breeder, used a specially selected Skunk Special father to create the Pure AK. Our Pure AK was introduced mid 2010 and has been a huge success ever since. It is one of the fastest finishing strains currently available. From start to finish in just 9 weeks with flowering only taking 7-8 weeks! She even germinates notoriously fast. Usually all will show first signs of life in just 48 to 72 hours. Pure AK produces very uniform plants with very little variation. It has a medium green color. Chunky buds that have a strong earthy, spicy smell with a pleasant note of fruit. Pure AK produces wart-like, rock-hard nugs. Because of that bud structure she is not suitable for outdoor as she will have mold issues. If you are willing to veg for 4 weeks you will create monsters. The Pure AK responds well to fimming to create multiple buds and is also well suited for SCROGGING. Amazingly high resin production. Pure AK has a strong, powerful odor; earthy, spicy infused with blackberry and raspberry. A very delectable and complex smell. The high comes on strong and fast. Initially an active head high that transforms into a Indica, body stone effect.
on October 11th, 2018
The flowers carry a strong earthy, musk of wood and spice, with tones of raspberry and blackberry in the background. The base earthy musk is old-skool and takes me back to the days of the mid 1990's. Before everything thing went "Citrus / Cheese" for a while.. The smoke is lovely, a nice happy active uplifting start, yet mellow and relaxed enough to smoke in the evenings without being locked to the couch. The really nice thing about this strain for me is that it is easy to sleep on, with no dope-over. For a strain with a laid back yet active high, restful deep sleep comes real easy. Real old-skool high but smoke too much and your head will float away, from Female Seeds, a quick one to fill a gap and now becoming one for my favorites. Only downside is that it is mad for the munchies!