Red Purps

by Female Seeds

Genetic lineage: The Purps x Ice Indoor: 7-8 weeks Outdoor: YES, EARLY FINISHER. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor 40-80 cm | Outdoor: 100-150 cm Yield: Indoor: 350-400 g/m² | Outdoor: 100-150 gr/plant Taste/smell: Candy, licorice and grapes taste, flowery, fruity and diesel smell Effect: Strong and motivating. More of a Sativa high Obtained from a breeder in Canada 2011, Ferry got to work. Out of the three phenos he selected the most beautifully looking purple/blue pheno and crossed it with the ICE to stabilize it and improve its production. It was backcrossed over several generations to fully bring back that wonderful grape and licorice taste. Not best yielding strain, yet one of our favorite strains when it comes to taste and smell. It is very easy to grow both indoors and outdoors and is a very quick finishing strain. Flowering indoor takes around 7 weeks. Flowering outdoor finishes mid September in the Netherlands. Outdoor Red Purps grows to just around 1.5 metres, so she is perfect for guerilla grow. First signs of flowering appear in mid July. Overall it has a very compact structure. The buds show dark purple to red coloration. Beautifully dense buds with impressive resin output. Not the biggest yielder yet very high-quality connoisseur bud. It has a hint of purple in the taste that has an amazing depth with candy, licorice and grapes tones. A connoisseur strain! The smell is flowery, diesel and fruity. The effect is strong and motivating, more leaning towards its Sativa roots. A great all-day smoke that doesn’t get you too bat-eyed.

Okiegrower420

Just ordered my seeds I will let you guys know how it is from seed to smoke as soon as I can.

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."