LakeFrontLife on October 22nd, 2019

After using this device for about a month, I can say that I've finally found the sweet spot in terms of using the FF2+. Yes, a month. Grind size and how the device is packed is crucial in order to get the best out of using the FF2+. Also, your draw technique will determine how to get the most out of this device. There are adjustments that can be made by using the app and these features help. I usually run mine between 380 (great flavor) and 410 (when I want fast pain relief). I've tweaked the vapor output just a bit and now this device works like a champ! I'll be keeping mine!