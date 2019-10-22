Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Firefly 2+ is designed for people who love the plant. Our dynamic convection technology delivers phenomenal flavor and zero waste. It's equally superb with cannabis flowers and extracts, ready in 3 seconds, and is easy to load and clean. You deserve the best vapor experience in the world. This is it.
on October 22nd, 2019
After using this device for about a month, I can say that I've finally found the sweet spot in terms of using the FF2+. Yes, a month. Grind size and how the device is packed is crucial in order to get the best out of using the FF2+. Also, your draw technique will determine how to get the most out of this device. There are adjustments that can be made by using the app and these features help. I usually run mine between 380 (great flavor) and 410 (when I want fast pain relief). I've tweaked the vapor output just a bit and now this device works like a champ! I'll be keeping mine!