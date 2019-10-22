 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Firefly 2+

Firefly 2+

by Firefly

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Firefly Vaping Portable Vaporizers Firefly 2+

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Firefly 2+ is designed for people who love the plant. Our dynamic convection technology delivers phenomenal flavor and zero waste. It's equally superb with cannabis flowers and extracts, ready in 3 seconds, and is easy to load and clean. You deserve the best vapor experience in the world. This is it.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

LakeFrontLife

After using this device for about a month, I can say that I've finally found the sweet spot in terms of using the FF2+. Yes, a month. Grind size and how the device is packed is crucial in order to get the best out of using the FF2+. Also, your draw technique will determine how to get the most out of this device. There are adjustments that can be made by using the app and these features help. I usually run mine between 380 (great flavor) and 410 (when I want fast pain relief). I've tweaked the vapor output just a bit and now this device works like a champ! I'll be keeping mine!

About this brand

Firefly Logo
We are extremely passionate about what we do and take on unexpected challenges in order to achieve a grander vision: through the vaporization industry, we explore new realms within business and society with the goal of creating a brighter future by using research, design, and technology to enhance every individual’s freedom to be responsible for their own consciousness.