jon3521
on July 14th, 2019
I'll definitely be eating this again. Can't wait. Good flavor, good feeling.
$7.00MSRP
Hemp extract macaroni and cheese with cheddar, Hatch green chile, garlic, and 35 mg hemp CBD. A medium spicy delight, full of Southwestern flavor, and US-grown Hemp-CBD isolate to keep you feeling good. To make our mac and cheese all you need to do is boil 2 cups of water with the pasta and peppers. When all the water is absorbed, add the cheese, hemp extract, and spice mix then stir vigorously. Packed in recyclable, portable and packable, weather resistant bags. As always 3% of every sale is donated to local conservation or access efforts that improve fishing and/or skiing.
on July 14th, 2019
on July 14th, 2019
I'm still radiating from this wonderful evening delight I treated myself to post a day of hiking. I loved every bite and how I felt after was a rain of loveliness.
on July 14th, 2019
Frickin' awesome!!! I'm a big mac & cheese lover, AND NOW with CBD?! You really knocked it out of the park with this recipe. There's such a great combo of flavors in this packet. If you're a Hatch Chile fan (as I am), look no further. Thanks FishSki!