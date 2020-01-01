 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dog (Canine)Hemp Oil Tincture - Fit Aroma

by Fit Aroma

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Pets have anxiety, joint discomfort, and most of the same disorders as humans. So, just as with our human products, we use the of best ingredients. After all, they’re part of the family! This formula revitalizes all stages of a dog’s life. Fit Aroma products contain the HIGHEST QUALITY HEMP OIL AVAILABLE containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol), 100% Natural-Pure CO2 Extract and is 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp. There are No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Our Hemp Oil is batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography. Flavor: Beef and Cheese Container: Blue color, glass bottle with dropper (mL measure is on the dropper) Size: 30mL Strength: 300mg CBD per Bottle (10mg per 1mL) Usage: As a Daily Dietary Supplement Serving Size: (mL measure is on dropper) 1 to 24lb. Dog = .25mL 25 to 49lb. Dog = .5mL 50 to 99lb. Dog = .75mL 100 to 200lb. Dog = 1mL 2X Daily *Daily Value: Not established. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of Hemp Oil. Ingredients: CBD Terpene Rich Industrial Hemp Oil, Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil from Coconut Oil. Real Beef and Cheese Flavor. Successfully Tested on Humans MADE IN USA http://fitaroma.com/product/canine-hemp-oil-tincture/

Providing the highest quality nano-technology full-spectrum CBD hemp oil.