Horse (Equine) Ointment

by Fit Aroma

About this product

TOPICAL, Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil soothes sore muscles. Creamy, never greasy. Our Equine anti-inflammatory cream is 100% Organic and Terpene Rich! Container: Blue color, glass jar with screw-off lid Size: 2 fl oz (60mL) Strength: 500mg CBD per jar (250mg CBD per oz) Usage: A TOPICAL, creamy ointment for horse(s) Directions: Use a drop or two of our CBD EQUINE OINTMENT. A small amount spreads like crazy! Pat onto affected area and see a difference in a matter of days. Nature’s secret is at your finger tips. Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerin, Lanolin, Aloe Vera Gel, DMSO, CBD and Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Concentrate, Vitamin A, D, & E Oil. Natural ingredients may cause color variations. Refrigerate for longer shelf life. SUCCESSFULLY TESTED ON HUMANS! MADE IN USA http://fitaroma.com/product/equine-ointment/

About this brand

Providing the highest quality nano-technology full-spectrum CBD hemp oil.