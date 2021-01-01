About this product

TOPICAL, Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil soothes sore muscles. Creamy, never greasy. Our Equine anti-inflammatory cream is 100% Organic and Terpene Rich!



Container: Blue color, glass jar with screw-off lid

Size: 2 fl oz (60mL)

Strength: 500mg CBD per jar (250mg CBD per oz)

Usage: A TOPICAL, creamy ointment for horse(s)



Directions: Use a drop or two of our CBD EQUINE OINTMENT. A small amount spreads like crazy! Pat onto affected area and see a difference in a matter of days. Nature’s secret is at your finger tips.



Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerin, Lanolin, Aloe Vera Gel, DMSO, CBD and Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Concentrate, Vitamin A, D, & E Oil. Natural ingredients may cause color variations. Refrigerate for longer shelf life.



SUCCESSFULLY TESTED ON HUMANS!



MADE IN USA



