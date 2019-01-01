Blueberry Cookie Pre-Roll
About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from Blueberry Tahoe and GSC. THC range of 18-20%. Flavor Profile: Memorable taste and fragrance of berries and roasted nuts, with some subtle earthiness. The Effects: Just like the best cookies, this strain will have you freshly baked with mind and body relaxation, tension relief, and overall feelings of well-being. • Premium rolled cone (1g) • Top shelf light dep flower • All bud, no trim
