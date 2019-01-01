 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blueberry Cookie Pre-Roll

Blueberry Cookie Pre-Roll

by Flav

Write a review
Flav Cannabis Pre-rolls Blueberry Cookie Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from Blueberry Tahoe and GSC. THC range of 18-20%. Flavor Profile: Memorable taste and fragrance of berries and roasted nuts, with some subtle earthiness. The Effects: Just like the best cookies, this strain will have you freshly baked with mind and body relaxation, tension relief, and overall feelings of well-being. • Premium rolled cone (1g) • Top shelf light dep flower • All bud, no trim

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.