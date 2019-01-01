 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Grapefruit Kush All-in-One Disposable - Black Label

by Flav

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indica-dominant cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Citrus fruitopia at your fingertips! With sour to semi-sweet fruitiness and subtle cream finish, each puff will remind you of a freshly peeled ruby red. The Effects: A nice body calming strain perfect for getting a good night’s sleep or simply napping under a grapefruit tree. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element Do Yourself a Flavor!

About this strain

Grapefruit Kush

This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains.  Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.