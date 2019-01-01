About this product
These scrumptious cannabis-infused confections are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. With juicy right in the name, you know how mouthwatering good these Flav Juicy Pear hard edibles are. Delicious fruitiness with on-the-go convenience. 10mg THC per piece (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.