Sativa-dominant crossbred from Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: If a lemon truck collided with a lemonade stand next to a lemon grove, you’d get a hint of what’s to come when inhaling this strain. Sweet, tart lemony goodness. The Effects: A nice daytime option, this strain induces a happy, uplifting buzz that will quickly result in perma-smile. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
on January 3rd, 2019
Smooth, great lemon roll off the tongue.Not harsh on the throat at all..Calm body high,great end of day relaxation. great strain
on January 2nd, 2018
The flavor is outstanding and the high is perfect. I love the convenience and quality of this product.
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.