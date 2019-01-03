 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Haze Cartridge 0.5g

by Flav

About this product

Sativa-dominant crossbred from Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: If a lemon truck collided with a lemonade stand next to a lemon grove, you’d get a hint of what’s to come when inhaling this strain. Sweet, tart lemony goodness. The Effects: A nice daytime option, this strain induces a happy, uplifting buzz that will quickly result in perma-smile. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!

2 customer reviews

5.02

5.02

write a review

Tpayne4

Smooth, great lemon roll off the tongue.Not harsh on the throat at all..Calm body high,great end of day relaxation. great strain

spearsgary1974

The flavor is outstanding and the high is perfect. I love the convenience and quality of this product.

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.