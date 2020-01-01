1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Proprietary, all-natural sublingual formulation developed for maximum THC bioavailability and convenient, fast results. With unique terpene blends, these easy-to-use drops provide reliable dosages and euphoric, enjoyable experiences. • Premium full-spectrum THC (100ml) • Extracted from only top shelf strains • Available in Cherry, Mint, and Natural
Be the first to review this product.