  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Orange CBD Pod Refill

Orange CBD Pod Refill

by Flav

Flav Concentrates Cartridges Orange CBD Pod Refill

About this product

Ultra-refined organic cannabidiol hemp oil with the delicious taste of Orange provides the absolute best CBD vaping experience. Providing fast and effective results with non-psychoactive, gluten-free oil, infused with the highest grade terpenes. • Magnetic cartridge refill for Flav Pod • Innovative and elegant design • Lab tested broad spectrum CBD oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Compact and discreet

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.