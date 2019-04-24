Bethanie
on April 24th, 2019
Mmm.. 😍 My favorite!🔥🔥🔥
Presenting one of the tastiest flavor pairings every conceived- peanut butter and chocolate. These delicious puffs are infused with premium cannabis and made with only the highest quality ingredients. 10mg THC per piece (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.
