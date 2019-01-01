About this product
Sativa-dominant with lineage from Jack Herer and unknown strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Crisp, vibrant pear at your fingertips. With its fruity sweetness and smooth, subtle citrus notes one isn’t enough- so grab a pear. The Effects: A clear-headed, euphoric, and long-lasting cerebral buzz for good vibes day or night. • Innovative and elegant design • Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil • Ready to use – No charging required • Wickless ceramic heating element • Vibration alert • Convenient magnetic refills
