Bethanie
on April 5th, 2019
It has a perfect texture and never too dry. I recommend it.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Hybrid strain originating from our amazingly pungent top shelf Pineapple Kush. As the name suggests, pineapple flavor is evident along with sweet, subtle tropical notes, with some underlying OG attributes. Flav Budder is specially formulated to preserve terpene and THC values through the extraction process, providing a perfectly textured frosting-like consistency that is rich in flavor and never too dry.
